To perform this position, it is essential that the person who holds the position be an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person. It is therefore a genuine occupational requirement under section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) that applicants are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders.

We are currently seeking an Aboriginal Cultural Advisor to join our OzChild Team in Wanniassa.



The Aboriginal Cultural Advisor- FFT-CW (Family Functional Therapy Child Welfare) is a newly created role within OzChild to ensure that Aboriginal families who can benefit from these services are able to access the service and receive services in a timely fashion.

These evidence-based programs have been developed to support families, with children from birth to 18 in their own home. The services provide families with a range of treatment strategies including family therapy, skills training including problem solving strategies and support to identify community-based resources.

The Aboriginal Cultural Advisor will contribute to the provision of culturally sensitive services and a culturally safe working environment through consultation and engagement with OzChild staff, Aboriginal People, and relevant Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations.

Please see the attached position description for more details in regards to the role & skills & experience required



OzChild offers:

Full time Permanent role

Unique training and professional development journey

Ex-Gratia days included during Easter and Christmas

A unique culture promoting diversity, cultural competence and shared values

A collaborative and cohesive working culture

SCHCADS 5.1 - 5.3 $88,761.92 - $92,773.20 (Depending on experience) plus super and Salary Packaging up to $15,900 plus the ability to package another $2,650 on meals and entertainment card



How to apply:

Submit a resume with a cover letter that outlines your skills and experiences as well as your motivation for applying.

Successful candidates will be required to complete all necessary safety screening including National / International Police Check (if applicable) and Working with Children Checks relevant to ACT.

All shortlisted candidates will be required to provide evidence of their COVID vaccination status.

For further enquiries please do not hesitate to contact please contact Dee - Ann Brown Director – ACT on T: 02 8664 9140 or E: dbrown@ozchild.org.au / Elizabeth Abdilla – Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist on 0499 855 949



OzChild is committed to the employment of Aboriginal people and providing a work environment in which Aboriginal peoples' cultures, beliefs and values are acknowledged and respected, and in which the individual career goals and personal aims of Aboriginal staff are identified, promoted and achieved.

OzChild is a child-safe organisation committed to protecting children and young people from all forms of abuse, bullying, exploitation and neglect, and to creating environments in all our programs and services where children are safe and feel safe.

OzChild is an equal opportunity employer and encourages individuals of diverse backgrounds to apply. This includes, but is not limited to, those from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse and LGBTIQ communities.